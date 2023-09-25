Asian Games Boxing: Deepak cruises to pre-quarterfinals, Arundhati loses 

Hangzhou [China], September 25 : Indian boxer Deepak won comfortably on Saturday against Malaysia's Muhammad Abdul to progress into the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s 51kg at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Deepak scored an emphatic 5-0 win against the Malaysian boxer in the Round of 32.

https://twitter.com/BFI_official/status/1706277752150822975

Arundhati Choudhary exited after losing to China’s Yung Liu 0-5 in the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s 60-66 kg weight category.

Nishant Dev will face Nepal's Lama Dipesh in the Men's 71 kg weight category in the Round of 32 later in the day.

Boxing at the Asian Games 2023 is also a Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier event. Only one boxer per country is eligible for quotas in each weight category. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will declare the quotas won by the respective national Olympic committees (NOC) from Asia on October 9.

