Asian Games: Can Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain take India's gold tally to record 17?

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : World Champion Neeraj Chopra will step out on Wednesday to defend his men's javelin throw crown at the ongoing 19th Asian Games and will aim for his second consecutive gold.

Neeraj, a Tokyo Olympic medallist, will headline the athletic event on Day 11 of the Games, where India will definitely be the favourites for a gold medal.

India won 70 medals at the Asian Games 2018 - its highest-ever medal tally at the continental event - 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

India ended Day 10 of the 19th Asian Games with overall 69 medals- 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be punching for an Asian Games gold medal in the women’s 75kg boxing category final against China’s Li Qian.

In other athletic events, the Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will hunt for a medal. The track and field athlete Avinash Sable, who won a gold in the 3000m steeplechase, will participate in the 5000m run.

Indian men's hockey team will play their meet's semifinal clash against South Korea and a victory in the match will put them just one win away from a gold medal and a 2024 Paris Olympic quota.

India are also in the running for two mixed-team archery events in the recurve and compound sections. India have already confirmed three medals in the sport.

Indian women’s and men’s kabaddi teams will play against Thailand in their respective matches.

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will be in action in badminton pre-quarterfinals events.

The 11th Day of the Asian Games will also mark the start of wrestling events, where India grapplers will be in action in four categories for India in the Greco-Roman discipline.

Two gold, two silver, and five bronze medals on Tuesday took India only one shy away from their record - 70 at the 2018 Asian Games.

With squash and boxing medals confirmed India are cool-headed to create a new record in Hangzhou.

