Asian Games champ Palak wins on first day of Air Pistol trials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], March 1 : Reigning Asian Games champion Palak of Haryana, won the women's 10m air pistol T3 trial here at the MP State Shooting Academy ranges, as athletes took aim on the first day of the Air Pistol trials. Rajasthan shooter Amit Sharma, who had won the team silver at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon last year, emerged victorious in the men's air pistol T3 event.

Palak overcame a challenge from Maharashtra's Shital Preetam Desai, who had earlier topped qualification with a score of 581. She shot 242 while Shital was second with 240.6. Statemate Suruchi came in third.

Amit, on the other hand, shot 242.6 in the finals to pip Army's Sharvan Kumar who was 0.4 behind in the second spot effort with 242.2. Olympian Gurpreet Singh, also from the Army, came third with 221.7.

Sharvan was the best shooter in qualifying, tied with Haryana's Aditya Malra at 586. But, with 27x vis-a-vis Aditya's 20x was pipped for the top spot. Amit Sharma scored 584 and was placed third after the qualification.

