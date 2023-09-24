Asian Games: Charanjot Singh, Karman Tikka disappoint with early exit in esports 

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : India's Charanjot Singh and Karman Tikka bowed out from the Asian Games after suffering a hard-fought defeat in the EA Sports FC Online on the opening day on Sunday.

According to the Esports Federation of India release, Charanjot suffered a 0:2 defeat to China's Liu Jiacheng in his opening game but bounced back strongly with three consecutive wins.

He won by 2:0 against Aristorenas Jorrel of the Phillipines, 2-1 against Alrowaihi RKM of Bahrain and 2-0 against Yessentayev Olzhas of Kazakhstan in the Losers Bracket Round 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

However, his campaign came to an end after enduring another 0-2 defeat against Liu Jiacheng of China in the Losers Bracket Round 4.

On the other hand, Karman went down fighting in a 1-2 loss against Faqeehi Abdulaziz Abdullatif of Bahrain in his tournament opener.

Similar to Charanjot, he too made a strong comeback by defeating Kiswani Abdelrahman of Palestine by 2-1 in the Losers Bracket Round 1 before going down by 1-2 against Aldhafiri Meshari of Kuwait in the Losers Bracket Round 2 to exit the competition.

