Asian Games: Ghosal disappointed to lose another singles final, miss cherished gold

Hangzhou, Oct 5 In what probably looks like his last Asian Games, India's Saurav Ghosal failed to capitalise on his chances and went down fighting to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yew 3-1 in the gold medal match in Hangzhou on Thursday.

In the final played at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court 1, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ghosal won the first game 11-9 but then went down 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 in the next three games to lose the match and had to settle for silver medal once again.

Ghosal, at 37 not getting younger with each passing day, had missed his best chance of winning a singles gold medal, needing to win one point, he failed and eventually lost 12-10, 11-2, 12-14, 8-11, 9-11 to Abdullah Al-Muzayen in the final.

Asian Games singles gold is the medal that Ghosal most desired. He had his chances on Thursday but went down to an opponent who looked more energetic, supremely skilled, and in better rhythm.

"I am really, really disappointed. Won the first game but the second did not go my way. Weird things happened. I gave it my best but it was not to be. He started playing better and imposing himself and I couldn't respond to it. I am not sure whether I will be able to be there at thenext Asian Games," said Ghoshal after the match.

There were a few 50-50 decisions that did not go his way.

"There are lots of ifs and buts but I am not going to analyse things now. That I will do later when the emotions are settled and things are more clear," said the 37-year-old from Kolkata, by far India's most successful squash player having represented the country for nearly two decades.

Asked whether he will play the next Asian Games, Ghosal said he will make that call at a later date" I am not sayin anything about it now. I will take a call in calmer moments'" he said

Saurav Ghosal is India's most successful player in Asian Games squash with 9 medals so far.

The only other disappointment he will carry in his heart when he hangs up his racquets will be that his beloved squash could not make it to the Olympics despite many efforts.

"Which squash player would not have liked to play in the Olympics? But did not happen," he said.

That will be another disappointment for India's greatest-ever squash player, who broke news grounds for Indian players

