Asian Games gold medalists Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas Yahiya receive warm welcome in Kochi

By ANI | Published: October 18, 2023 10:27 AM 2023-10-18T10:27:15+5:30 2023-10-18T10:30:09+5:30

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 18 : The members of Indian men's 4x400m relay team who won a gold medal in the 19th Asian Games, Muhammed Ajmal and Muhammed Anas Yahiya received a warm welcome at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Wednesday.

Both runners received a warm welcome from Indian Navy personnel.

"We did very well in our relay competition. We also performed well in Budapest. With our Budapest performance, we were well-motivated for the Asian Games," Muhammed Anas Yahiya told ANI.

Ajmal thanked the Indian Navy for supporting and motivating the athletes.

"I am proud to win a medal for my country. We received a lot of support from the Navy and we are motivated. I am very happy," Ajmal told ANI.

Indian men's 4x400m relay team comprising Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh clocked a timing of 3:01.58s to claim a gold medal in the recently concluded 19th Asian Game.

India qualified for the finals by timing 3:03.81 minutes in heat one, beating out Qatar, Japan, and Iraq. The same quartet of Anas, Ajmal, Jacob, and Rajesh qualified for the finals of the Athletics Championships last with a time of 2:59.05 minutes, trailing eventual champion USA.

The Indian team made history in Budapest last month by breaking the Asian record of 2:59.51.

India recorded its best-ever performance in the Asian Games this year, winning 107 medals including 28 gold.

