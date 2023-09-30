Asian Games: History beckons Indian men's badminton team; athletics aim to fetch multiple medals on Day 8

New Delhi [India], September 30 : There is a lot to look forward to on Sunday after a fantastic Saturday in which India won gold medals in squash and tennis. Several Indian athletes will compete in athletics events, trying to add to India's overall medal count.

On Saturday, India's athletes enjoyed another fantastic day at the ongoing 19th Asian Games, particularly in racquet sports, where Rohan Bopanna extended his magical run in 2023 by capturing gold in the mixed doubles event with Rutuja Bhosale.

The Indian men's squash team also won gold by defeating Pakistan in the final.

Sunday promises to be another fascinating day in Hangzhou for Indian sportsmen.

With some of the country's top track and field athletes competing on Sunday, India has a chance to win many medals.

Some big events in athletics are also on the cards. Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women's 100m hurdles for a medal, while Avinash Sable is the favourite to win the 3000m steeplechase. Tajindepal Singh Toor in men’s shot put, Murali Sreeshanker and Jeswin Aldrin in men’s long jump are also strong contenders.

India's trap shooters will compete on the final day of the event, hoping to complete their campaign with more medals in the sport. Golfer Aditi Ashok can also win the individual event, and the golf team can compete for a medal in the team event.

The Indian men’s badminton team will be chasing history on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Sunday. India face hosts China in the men’s team badminton final on Sunday.

As the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou progresses, the Indian Women's Hockey Team are set to face a formidable challenge in their third match, this time against a spirited Korean side. With impressive victories in their first two matches, India will be looking to maintain their winning streak, while Korea are eager to continue their dominant run in the tournament.

Meanwhile, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will be looking to secure a position in the women's 50kg final. The Indian boxer has already ensured a medal in Hangzhou 2023, but she will be aiming for gold.

