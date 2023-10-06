Asian Games: India bag Silver medal, lose to South Korea 1-5 in Final of Men's Recurve Team event
Hangzhou, Oct 6 Indian Recurve Men’s Team of Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke and Dhiraj Bommadevara lost the final against South Korea 1-5, here on Friday.
India trailed 55-60 in the first set, as the Koreans got their game on point--10 off all their attempts.
Three 10s off the last three shots took India’s score to 57. The Koreans respond with 10s to tie the second set score at 57-all, taking a lead to 3-1
Korea won the final set with three 10s, two 9s, and one 7s, scoring a total of 55. India responded strongly with three 10s, two 9s, and one 8s, a total of 56 was not enough as Korea clinched the match 5-1.
South Korea returned to the top of the podium for the first time since 2010.
