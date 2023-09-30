Asian Games: India overcome Pakistan in thriller to claim men's squash team gold

Hangzhou, Sep 30 India scored a sensational come from behind triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to win the gold medal in men's Team squash at the Asian Games, here on Saturday.

India came back after losing the first match before Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh won their matches to seal 2-1 victory for India.

Abhay Singh defeated Noor Zaman of Pakistan, coming back from 2-1 games and facing match ball at 8-10 to level scores at 10-10 and then win the next two points and clinched a sensational victory for India.

It was sweet revenge for India as they had lost to Pakistan in the group stages but on Saturday came back strongly to win the gold medal.

This is India's second gold medal in the team championships, having won the gold medal for the first time in 2014 in Incheon.

Saurav Ghosal made the win possible when he pulled India level after Mahesh Mangaonkar had lost the opening match to Nasir Iqbal 3-0.

Saurav defeated Mohammad Asim Khan 3-0, running circles around the Pakistani player.

Abhay Singh then clinched victory with a brilliant 3-2 victory, clinching the match 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 victory that had the entire stadium on the edge on their seats.

