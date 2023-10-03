Asian Games: Indian badminton pairs Tanisha-Ashwini, Treesa-Gayatri cruise to next round 

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : Indian shuttlers Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa moved to the Round of 16 in the women's doubles while duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela also advanced for the next round at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.

The Indian pair Tanisha-Ashwini won their game after Maldives' Maisa Fathuhulla Ismail and Aishath Afnaan Rasheed retired. However, they were leading by 21-2, 12-2 when their opponent retired.

Treesa-Gayatri defeated Maldives' Aminath Nabeeha and Fathimath Nabaaha in straight set 21-14, 21-12 in 32 minutes.

Meanwhile, India's Ashmita Chaliha lost to Indonesia's Gregoria Tungjung in a Round of 32 match in a straight set 17-21, 16-21.

Earlier, India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy began their Asian Games campaign with a win in their respective singles matches in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu defeated the world No. 21 Chinese Taipei shuttler Hsu Wen Chi 21-10, 21-15 in 42 minutes while Prannoy comfortably advanced to the round of 16 by winning both games convincingly 21-9, 21-12 against Mongolian player Batdavaa Munkhbat.

Kidambi Srikanth will be in action in his round of 32 match against Yungyu Lee of the Republic of Korea later in the day.

