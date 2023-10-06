Asian Games: Indian grappler Sonam Malik bags bronze in women's freestyle 62kg category

Hangzhou [China], October 6 : Indian grappler Sonam Malik took home a bronze medal in women's freestyle 62kg category by China's Long Jia at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday.

Adding another🥉to India's existing medal tally, @OLYSonam defeats 🇨🇳's Jia Long 7-5 in Women's Freestyle 62kg

The 21-year-old Indian got the better of Long Jia 7-5 by a solitary point to claim a podium finish.

Sonam added a couple of points at the beginning of the period itself. The pressure was on Sonam and she responded by getting a double thigh hold. She carried her opponent out but could not pin her down.

However, the Chinese immediately executed a takedown to level the score. She was pushed out of the court but defended well against the takedown to ensure that she won by a solitary point.

Later in the day, Bajrang Punia, Aman Sehrawat and Kiran will also wrestle in their respective bronze medal bouts after losing the semifinals.

Sonam's bronze took India's tally to 91 medals so far in Hangzhou.

