Asian Games: Indian Rowers clinch silver medal in Men's Coxed Eight Team event

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : With the help of spectacular strength and teamwork Indian Rowers secured a remarkable second place with a timing of 05:43.01 in the Men's Coxed Eight final event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

The Men's Coxed Eight Team won another after the 2014 edition to win the third rowing medal at Hangzhou so far. India were third midway but a great effort in the second half helped them win.

The Indian team featuring Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish delivered a late push and took them to silver, 2.84s behind China.

It's the opening day of the Hangzhou Asian Games and it could be a good one for India as they chase medals in rowing and shooting.

Earlier in the rowing, Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav clinched India's third medal and second rowing medal with a bronze finish in the Men's Pair Final on Sunday.

India finished third by clocking 6:50.41s after Hong Kong and Uzbekistan finished 1st and 2nd, respectively.

Hong Kong, China moved to first place in the race, followed by Uzbekistan and India. The Indian pair crossed the 1500m mark with a time of 5:05.11s. Things started to heat up as the three nations fought closely and gave their all to take away the gold medal.

But China in the end managed to take the top spot at the podium with a comfortable victory.

Earlier in the day, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls.

