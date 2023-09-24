Asian Games: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj, women's freestyle relay team advance to finals

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj on the back of his fine performance reached the men's 100m backstroke final of the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Sunday.

With a season-best time of 54.71, Srihari not only impressed in the heats but also secured a spot in the final of the 100m backstroke. The Indian will contest in the final later in the day.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1705824300832592002

Later, the women's 4x100m freestyle relay made the final after clocking 3:53.80 in heat 2. With a fantastic time of 3:53.80, the team of Shivangi Sarma, Dinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel and Janhvi Choudhary clinched th place in the heats and secured a spot in the final. They will be back in action later in the day.

Utkarsh Santosh Patil, on the other hand, failed to make the final of the same event. Meanwhile, fellow swimmers Tanish Mathew George and Anand Anil Kumar, who both finished fifth in their respective heats, did not advance to the men's 100m freestyle final.

Mathew and Shylaja finish 12th and 17th overall.

