Asian Games: Indian table tennis team continues winning streak; medal hopes alive in sailing on Day 5

Hangzhou [China], September 23 : Indian men's and women's table tennis teams are shining in the Asian Games as they continue their winning streak on Saturday. The sailing is also giving us hope for medals with their solid performance every day.

The women's table tennis team of Diya Parag Chitale, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nepal on Saturday in the Asian Games.

Diya kicked off the proceedings for the Indian team against Nepal's Sikka Shrestha. The Indian paddler didn't waste a single moment to establish her dominance in the game.

Diya sealed the third game by 11-8 and wrapped the first game quickly to hand India an early lead.

Ayhika walked away with an 11-2 in the third game and gave India a 2-0 lead over Nepal in the match.

With Sutirtha's win in the third tie, India sealed their place in the next round with a 3-0 win over Nepal.

In men's table tennis, Manav Thakkar, Manus Shah and Harmeet Desai registered a comprehensive victory against Tajikistan.

Playing at the GSP Gymnasium Table 1, the Indian team demolished Tajikistan 3-0.

While, the sailing contingent delivered some solid performances in the qualification rounds, keeping the country's hopes of progressing to knockout/medal races alive.

In the women's skiff event, the pair of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma finished the day at third position on third position out of six pairs. They earned a total of 21 race points in seven races. This includes a first-position finish in the seventh race with one race point.

In the men's skiff event, the pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished in fourth spot among eight pairs at the end of the day, with 31 race points in eight races. This included a top spot finish in the race seventh with one race point.

Coming to the men's dinghy competition, Vishu Saravanan finished the day at the second spot with 26 race points in seven races. This includes top spot finishes in races one and three with one race point each and second spot finish in race six with two race points.In the girls' dinghy competition, India's Neha Thakur finished the day in third spot with 18 race points in six races, including third-place finishes with three race points each in the first three races and the sixth race.

Finally, in the mixed multihull competition, the pair of Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan earned the third spot with 28 race points in eight races. This includes second-place finishes in second and eighth races with two race points each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor