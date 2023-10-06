Asian Games: Indian women's recurve archery team secures bronze medal, beats Vietnam

Hangzhou [China], October 6 : The Indian women's recurve archery team consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur continued the country's record-breaking run at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as they secured a bronze medal after beating Vietnam in the bronze medal match of women's recurve archery team event on Friday.

Before this, the Indian team had registered a 6-2 loss to South Korea, the team which had clinched the last six titles in the category, in the semifinals. Following this, a bronze medal match with Vietnam was set.

In the bronze medal match-up, India beat Vietnam with a similar scoreline of 6-2.

"BRONZE GLORY FOR OUR RECURVE WOMEN #TOPScheme Archers Ankita Bhakat, and #KheloIndiaAthletes Simranjeet and Bhajan Kaur clinch the Bronze medal, defeating Vietnam at the #AsianGames2022 Proud of you all Keep Shining #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 #Hallabol," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Now, India has a total of four medals in archery at Hangzhou, with three of them being gold.

Now, India has 87 medals in their tally, with 21 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze medals.

