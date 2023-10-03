Asian Games: India’s Praveen Chitravel wins bronze in Triple Jump 

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : Indian athlete Praveen Chitravel has secured a bronze in the Men's Triple Jump at the Asian Games.

Chitravel made a good start with a leap of 16.68m putting himself in second place. In the second jump, he maintained his consistency with 16.63m but fell to third place as the eventual gold medalist, Zhu Yaming, surged ahead with a distance of 16.97m.

Chitravel took a tremendous leap during his third jump and it appeared he will move to the second place, but it turned out to be a foul. He managed lengths of 16.24m and 16.07m in his fourth and fifth attempts but his first jump was enough to get him bronze medal.

Aboobacker Abdulla, another Indian athlete, finished fourth with a distance of 16.62m, which he achieved in his second jump.

