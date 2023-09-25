Asian Games: India's Wushu players Suraj Singh, Anjul Namedo finishes 5th, 6th in Men's Changquan final 

Hangzhou [China], September 25 : India's Wushu players Mayanglambam Suraj Singh and Anjul Namedo finished fifth and sixth position respectively in the Men's Changquan final in the Asian Games at the XSG Sports Centre Taolu on Sunday.

Suraj scored 9.730 and Anjul 9.710 in the Men's Changquan final.

In the Women’s Taijijian event, Indian player Lamgu Mepung did not participate as she had gone through a visa issue.

An eight-member Indian contingent is participating in wushu at the Asian Games, the events will be played from September 23 to October 8.

Peiyuan Sun of China won the gold medal with a total score of 9.840, while Edgar Xavier Marvelo of Indonesia and Chi Kuan Song of Macau took home the silver and bronze in Men's Changquan at the Xiaoshan Gauli Sports Centre with scores of 9.786 and 9.760, respectively.

At the last edition of the Asian Games, India’s 13-member wushu contingent returned with four bronze medals. Wangkhem Sandhyarani Devi’s silver in women’s 60kg at Guangzhou 2010 is India’s best result in wushu at the Asian Games.

