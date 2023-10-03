Asian Games: Jyothi beats Aditi in individual archery semifinal, will play gold medal match

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : Indian women's archer Jyothi Surekha to play in the gold medal match after she clinched a win in the women's individual archery semifinal game at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

In the semifinal match, Jyothi defeated her young compatriot Aditi Gopichand by 149-146. Aditi dominated the game from the first but in the last, she failed to get the full points, which helped Jyothi to take advantage and the 27-year-old made no mistake to make her place in the gold medal match. However, Aditi will play the bronze medal game in the upcoming days.

Earlier, in the quarter-final game, Jyothi defeated Kazakhasthan's Adel Zhexenbinova by 147-144 to move ahead in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Whereas, the 17-year-old Aditi won by 149-143 against Phillipines' Amaya Cojuangco to qualify for the semifinal.

In the men's individual quarterfinal game, India's Abhishek Verma and Ojas Pravin Deotale sealed a win to confirm their spot in the semifinal.

Abhishek clinched a win against Kazakhstan's Andrey Tyutyun. While Ojas Pravin won against Kazakhastan Akbarali Karabayev.

On the other hand, Abhishek sealed a win against South Korea's Jaehoon Joo by 147-145 to play the gold medal game of the men's individual event.

The archery events started on Sunday, and already all the Indian archers have displayed their dominance in the sport. The archery events in the ongoing Asian Games will end on October 7.

India won a total of 61 medals in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, which includes 13 gold, 24 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

