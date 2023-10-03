Asian Games: Lovlina enters 75kg final, secures Paris Olympic quota; Preeti bags bronze in 54kg boxing event

Hangzhou, Oct 3 Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain made it to the final of the women's 75kg boxing event at the 19th Asian Games with a 5:0 unanimous win over Maneekon Baison of Thailand, here on Tuesday.

Moreover, Lovlina secured a 2024 Paris Olympic quota by virtue of making it to the final of her weight category.

Earlier, Preeti, who secured a 2024 Olympic quota by reaching the last four in 54kg weight category, clinched a bronze medal after losing to China’s Yuan Chang in the semifinal, here on Tuesday.

In the semifinal, Preeti suffered a loss against the Chinese by a unanimous 5:0 verdict.

Preeti’s bronze medal further strengthens India's position in fourth place on the medal standings with 62 medals in total, including 13 gold, 24 silver and 25 bronze medals.

More to follow...

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor