Asian Games: Nikhat Zareen moves to next round in women's 50kg category

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen entered into the Round of 16 with a 5-0 win over World Championship 2023 Silver medallist Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam in the women's 50kg category at Asian Games on Sunday.

Zareen outplayed Nguyen in all the rounds. She did not give Nguyen a chance to fight back. Zareen dominated the game and won 5-0 in the Round of 32.

Bang on @nikhat_zareen!!🥊 🇮🇳's boxing queen is on 🔥as she moves into the R16 in the women's 50kg category at #AsianGames2022 The #TOPSchemeAthlete scored a dominant 5-0 win over World C'ships🥈 medallist, 🇻🇳's Nguyen Thi Tam Great going Champ!! Best wishes for the next… pic.twitter.com/M3y9LigfRV — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 24, 2023

Another Indian boxer Preeti advanced to the quarterfinals after winning in the Round of 16 of the Women’s 50-54kg boxing at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday.

Preeti locked horns against Jordan’s Alhasanat Silina and displayed a stellar performance and moved to the next round of the event.

The boxing event in the Asian Games 2023 started on Sunday and the final round will be played on October 5.Women's boxing team at Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men's boxing team at Asian Games 2023: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg).

