Asian Games: Ojas assures a 1-2 medal finish for India, Dhiraj, Atanu loses in archery quarterfinal

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : Indian archer Ojas Pravin Deotale sealed a win in the compound men's individual semifinal match and confirmed his place in the final game at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara failed to clinch a win in their recurve men's individual quarterfinal game.

Indian archer Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched a 150-146 win against South Korea's Jaewon Yang. Ojas displayed a stellar performance in the compound men's individual semifinal match and dominated the game from the very first and created a world record of 150 points.

"Perfect Score Finish by OJAS. #KheloIndiaAthlete Ojas won against Yang Jaewoon from Korea with a scoreline of 150-146. Equaling the world record of 150 once again. With this, he makes it an all-Indian final and assures a 1-2 medal finish for India," Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the gold medal match of the compound men's individual gold medal match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Ojas Pravin will take on his teammate Abhishek Verma on October 7.

In the recurve men's individual game, Atanu lost against China's Xiangshuo QI by 6-5. Atanu tried to make a comeback in the game but in the last, he failed to keep his nerves calm and failed to move forward in the event.

On the other hand, Dhiraj also lost against Kazakhstan's Ilfat Abdullin by 6-5. The Indian archer could only manage to win in the first and third sets and had to end his journey in the quarterfinals of the event.

Earlier in the day, Indian women's archer Jyothi Surekha defeated her young compatriot Aditi Gopichand by 149-146 and will play the gold medal.

Recurve is a traditional bowstyle used at the Olympics while compound archery is a modern invention and is not an Olympic discipline.

India now stands in fourth place with a total of 61 medals which includes 13 gold, 24 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

