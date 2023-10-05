Asian Games: President Murmu congratulates women's, men's compound teams on winning gold

New Delhi [India], October 5 : President Droupadi Murmu congratulated women's, men's compound teams and the squash mixed doubles duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh for winning gold medals in their respective events at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Thursday.

The Indian archery compound women's team featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand, and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold medal. The Indian compound archers took the limelight at Hangzhou.

President lauded archery for producing another staller performance at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday. In the first set, the Chinese Taipei opponents gave a tough fight and won it by 54-56, but following that India dominated the whole match to clinch the top honour in Hangzhou.

"Hearty congratulations to our archers for winning gold medals in both the women's and men's compound team events! Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh bring home gold in squash mixed doubles," the President wrote in a tweet.

President Murmu also heaped praise on Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh for bringing home gold in squash mixed doubles.

Dipika-Harinder defeated Malaysian pair Aifa Binti Azman/Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal in a close encounter. They won the match in 35 minutes in straight games 11-10, 11-10.

Malaysia had the upper hand in the first game, however, India made a comeback and won by just one point 11-10.

In the second game, India had a 9-3 lead but later allowed Malaysia to tie. However, Sandhu gained two important points to guarantee that they would secure the 20th gold medal.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated the Indian archers and posted on X,"HAT-TRICK OF ARCHERY GOLD!! Outstanding effort by @archer_abhishek, Ojas Pravin Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar as they clinch the coveted in the Compound Men's Team event at #AsianGames2022 This formidable trio finished off with a PERFECT 30, securing 's 3rd consecutive medal in this event Their exceptional precision, gritty confidence, and relentless determination have brought immense glory to the nation. Congratulations! Proud of you, Champs!"

