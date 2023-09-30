Asian Games: Sarabjot Singh celebrates his birthday after winning silver in 10M Mixed Team Pistol event

Hangzhou [China], September 30 : After winning silver in the 10M Mixed Team Pistol event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh celebrated his birthday along with his teammates.

In a video shared by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the player was seen celebrating on the sidelines of the Asian Games in Hangzhou along with his Indian teammates. However, the Chinese shooters also joined the celebrations and wished the birthday boy.

While sharing the video, IOA wrote, "A very happy birthday to our shooter Sarabjot Singh. Celebrating with a Silver Medal win today in the 10M Mixed Team Pistol event! The Chinese Gold Medal-winning pair joining in the birthday celebrations! Heart to Heart, Future!"

A very happy birthday to our shooter Sarabjot Singh. Celebrating with a Silver Medal win today in the 10M Mixed Team Pistol event! 👏🏽👏🏽 The Chinese Gold Medal winning pair joining in the birthday celebrations! Heart to Heart, Future!#IndiaAtAG22 | #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/70TAebn9qn — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 30, 2023

Sarabjot partnered with Divya Subbaraju to bag the silver medal in the mixed 10m air rifle pistol team event.

India just fell short of two points to China and failed to seal the gold medal. Sarabjot and Divya scored 14 points. While the Chinese duo secured 16 points in total.

However, this is the 19th medal in the shooting event in the ongoing Asian Games.

Earlier, Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar continued the country's exception run in shooting after he secured a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions individual final on Friday.

India currently stands in fourth place at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou and bagged a total of 34 medals which includes eight gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze.

