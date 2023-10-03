Asian Games squash: Dipika-Harinder triumph in mixed quarters, assure medal

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu registered a 2-1 victory against the Philippines' Jemyca Aribado and Robert Andrew Garcia in the mixed doubles quarterfinals in squash and assured a medal at the Asian Games.

The Indian pair raced to the finish line after a flurry of quickfire points against the Philippines pair.

After assuring a medal, Pallikal will now be a seven-time Asian Games medallist, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu will add a fifth to his tally.

The Indian duo will feature in the semifinal against Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Dipika and Harinder teamed up to beat Japan's Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo 2-0.

The Indian duo dominated the game from the very first set and clinched a win in straight two sets 11-5, 11-5.

Meanwhile, Anahat Singh-Abhay Singh defeated Hong Kong's Tsz Wing Tong and Ming Hong Tang by 2-0.

India dominated and sealed the game in straight two sets by 11-10, 11-8. However, in the first set, Hong Kong tried to make a comeback but the Indians made no mistake.

Earlier, Saurav Ghosal stormed into the quarterfinals of men's single as he defeated his opponent in three straight games with scores of 11-4, 11-4, 11-6.

