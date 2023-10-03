Asian Games: Tejaswin Shankar claims silver in Decathlon, creates national record

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : India's Tejaswin Shankar secured a silver medal in the men's Decathlon at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Shankar clocked 4:48.32 and scored 629 points in the final men's decathlon event - 1500m race. He could not go ahead of China's Sun Qihao and finished 150 points behind to win the silver medal.

The Indian finished fourth in the last event of the Decathlon 1500m final but that was enough for him to create a new national record with 7666 points.

Ace high-jumper-turned-decathlon athlete Shankar top finished in the long jump, his pet event high jump and 400m. He overcame the previous Indian men's decathlon national record by eight points.

Chinese athlete Sun Qihao took home the gold medal with a total of 7,816 points while Japan's Maruyama Yuma ended with a bronze finish with a score of 7568.

