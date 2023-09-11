Asian Games torch relay highlights history, vitality of Jiaxing

Hangzhou, Sep 11 An 8.8-km torch relay showcased the historical attractions of Jiaxing in east China's Zhejiang Province, marking the third leg of its campaign for the 19th Asian Games.

A total of 170 torchbearers participated in Sunday's relay, which began in the morning at Zicheng Heritage Park. Established in 231 AD, Zicheng served as Jiaxing's political, economic, cultural, and military center for many years, reports Xinhua.

The torch, named "Eternal Flame," passed through the city's renowned sites, including Shizihui Ferry, Red Boat on the Southern Lake, and the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal.

As a city rich in history and culture, Jiaxing utilized the torch relay as a platform to showcase its vibrant urban landscape. The lively performances of its citizens along the route were broadcasted through online live-streaming, further promoting the city's image.

Wang Yilyu, China's badminton mixed doubles champion at the Tokyo Olympics, was the first torchbearer in Jiaxing. "After receiving the torch, I couldn't calm down for a long time," he said. Wang hopes for more opportunities to contribute to the development of sports in the future.

On the Teachers' Day in China on Sunday, the relay concluded with teacher Zhang Xiaoping, also principal of Jiaxing Experimental Primary School. "As an educator, what I hold in my hand is not only a torch but also hope and expectation," she remarked. "Especially on Teachers' Day, I see a tremendous atmosphere here that values culture, ethics, and education," she added.

On Monday, the torch relay will proceed to Shaoxing city in the province. The Hangzhou Asian Games, set to raise the curtain on Sept. 23, is anticipated to be the largest edition ever, with some 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and regions participating.

