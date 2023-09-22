Asian Games Volleyball: India storm into quarterfinals, defeat Chinese Taipei in straight sets

Hangzhou [China], September 22 : The Indian men's volleyball team on Friday defeated Chinese Taipei in straight sets in the Asian Games to continue its winning momentum.

Ranked 43 in the world, Chinese Taipei fought hard but the Indian team, who defeated South Korea earlier this week, kept scoring.

India trailed in the first game for the beginning half as the Chinese Taipei established a two-point lead with the score reading 12-14.

They went on to establish a four-point lead with the score reading 19-14 before India called for a time-out.

India managed to impressively bounce back and take away the first game by 25-22 following successive errors by Lin Yi-Huei, Chen Chien-Chen and Chang Yu-Sheng.

The second game commenced and India capitalised on the confidence they earned after the first game.

Ashwal displayed grit and determination early in the second game as his block allowed India to bag three points.

Chinese Taipei weren't willing to go down easily as they stayed within the reach of taking the lead as the score read 10-8 in favour of India.

Tai Ju-Chien registered a crucial block as Chinese Taipei continued to fight, levelling the score 17 each.

India fought hard and eventually prevailed 25-22.

India cruised through in the third game with a score of 25-21 and took away the entire match by 3-0.

India have stormed into the quarterfinals and they will now face two-time champions Japan on Sunday.

