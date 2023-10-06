Asian Games, wrestling: Bajrang Punia, Aman Sherawat, Kiran and Soman to play bronze medal bouts

Hangzhou [China], October 6 : The 2018 Asian Games champion Bajrang Punia failed to defend his title, losing 1-8 against former world champion grappler Rahman Amouzadkhalili of Iran in the men's 65kg wrestling semifinal of the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday.

Bajrang became the fourth Indian wrestler to lose the semifinal bout and head to the bronze medal match. Aman Sehrawat, Sonam Malik and Kiran will also wrestle in their respective bronze medal bouts after losing the semifinals.

Grappler Aman suffered a 10-12 defeat against Japanese wrestler Toshihiro Hasegawa, a World Championship bronze medallist, in the men's freestyle 57kg semifinals.

Sonam Malik, who packed back-to-back 10-0 victories earlier on Friday, lost 0-7 to Mun Hyongyong of the Republic of Korea in the semifinal. Meanwhile, Kiran also lost her semis bout against Kazakhstan's Zhamila Bakbergenova 4-2.

The four wrestlers will compete for a bronze medal in their respective categories later in the day.

On the other hand, Radhika suffered a 5-10 defeat against Mongolian grappler Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan in the women's freestyle 68kg quarterfinal, ending her Hangzhou campaign.

