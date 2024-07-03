Asian International Cup to be held in India

New Delhi [India], July 3 : People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) on Wednesday announced that India is set to host the Asian International Cup later this year. The tournament will take place in Mumbai from 19-26 October 2024.

People's Armwrestling Federation of India along with the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) will organize the event.

A total of 350-400 overseas talent and more than 800+ arm wrestlers from India will be taking part in this prestigious tournament. The Asian International Cup will follow and have the same categories as the Asian and World Championship and will have athlete participation from 15 Asian countries.

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI), voiced her thoughts on India hosting the Asian International Cup.

"It is a matter of great honour and pride for us at People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) to have received the mandate to host the prestigious Asian Armwrestling Cup. India will be hosting an International arm wrestling tournament after a huge gap," Preeti said as quoted by a PAFI release.

"Top athletes from over 15 Asian countries will be participating and it is a huge opportunity for all our Indian players to compete at an international event right on their own home turf! This event is part of our 5-year plan to take Indian Armwrestling to greater heights and to showcase our athletes who have already started performing very well at international tournaments," Preeti added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor