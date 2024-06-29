Asian Junior Squash: Shiven claims U-15 title; Aadya emerges champion in U-13
Islamabad, June 29 India’s Shiven Agarwal and Aadya Budhia emerged as the boys’ U-15 and girls’ U-13 champions respectively in the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships which concluded here on Saturday.
Second-seeded Agarwal got the better of Malaysian top seed Muhammad Raziq Putra Mohd Fakhrur Razi 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 13-11 in the final, while second seed Aadya put it past fourth-seeded compatriot Goushika M 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.
Agarwal avenged his loss to Muhammad Raziq in the U-13 semifinal in 2022, while Aadya’s medal was India’s first gold in the girls’ U-13 category of the competition.
India won two gold medals in the championship after a gap of 12 years.
