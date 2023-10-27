Asian Para Games: Gold rush continues as shuttler Pramod Bhagat shines in men's singles SL 3 event

Hangzhou [China], October 27 : India's ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat marked his dominance in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games with a gold medal in the badminton men's singles SL 3 event on Friday.

Pramod edged past his national compatriot Nitesh Kumar with a scoreline of 2-1 to add another gold to India's consistently rising medal tally.

Pramod set the tone of the final after earning a hard-fought victory in the first set with 22-20 to go one up in the game.

Nitesh bounced back in the second set to bring the game back to parity with a 21-18 scoreline. But bringing his experience into play Pramod took away the deciding set with a 21-19 win to emerge victorious in the final with a 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Krishna Nagar lost the men's singles SH6 final and settled for a silver medal. Hong Kong's Man Kai Chu took away the first set without breaking a sweat and went one up in the match.

Krishna bounced back making Man Kai toil hard, making him struggle for each point and brought the game back to parity with a 21-8 victory.

However, in the third set, the Hong Kong shuttler bounced back and asserted his dominance with a stunning display and clinched a comfortable 21-11 victory.

Earlier in the day, Sheetal Devi kicked off the day on a remarkable note as she bagged the coveted gold medal in the women's compound open event.

Sheetal Devi with a scintillating display in archery claimed a gold medal by defeating Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah in the women's compound open event.

It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets. She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.

