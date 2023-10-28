Asian Para Games: Indian rowers Anita, Narayana Konganapalle bag silver in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls

Hangzhou [China], October 28 : Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle bagged a silver medal in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on Saturday.

The mixed doubles pair claimed a podium finish with the timing of 8:50.71.

Meanwhile, Dilip Mahadu Gavit secured a gold medal in men's T47 400m helping India reach the prestigious 100 medals mark at the Asian Para Games. He claimed the gold with a brilliant run time of 49.48 secs.

For the first time, the Indian para contingent has won 100 medals, making this their most successful Para Asian Games campaign to date. The fact that India's para-athletes have surpassed the 100-medal milestone in the Asian Games is what makes this feat so noteworthy in the ongoing Games.

The Indian contingent will look to continue its winning streak in Athletics, Chess, and Rowing on Saturday.

Indian para-athletes won a total of 17 medals, including 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals on Friday. Sheetal Devi started the day on a high note, earning gold in the Archery compound open event. Dharmaraj Solairaj won gold in the men's long jump T-64 event with a leap of 6.80 metres.

Nitesh Kumar and Tarun from India won gold in men's doubles SL3-SL4 badminton. India dominated the men's Badminton singles SL3 tournament, with two podium finishes. Pramod Bhagat won the coveted gold medal, while Nitesh Kumar took home the silver. Thulasimathi won gold in the Badminton women's singles SU5 division, defeating China's Quixia Yang 2-0. Earlier, Raman Sharma won gold in the men's 1500m T-38 event with a time of 4:20.80.

