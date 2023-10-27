Asian Para Games: Shuttler Suhas Yathiraj adds another gold to India's record medal tally

Hangzhou [China], October 27 : Shuttler Suhas Yathiraj bagged yet another gold for India in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on Friday in the badminton men's Singles SL4 final.

Following Pramod Bhagat's success at the beginning of Friday, Suhas produced an exceptional performance on the court with a remarkable comeback victory.

While facing Malaysia's Burhanuddin Mohd Amin, Suhas struggled to secure points in the first set. Amin looked comfortable and played each shot with composure. He went on to clinch the first set 21-13.

But in the next two sets, Suhas shifted gears to clinch them to claim a 2-1 victory. Unlike the first set, it was Suhas who made Amin work hard for each point and took away the second set 21-18. In the deciding set, he completely swept away the Malaysian shuttler to clinch a 21-9 victory.

Meanwhile, in archery, Rakesh Kumar secured a silver in the men's Individual Compound Archery event. It was a closely fought encounter between Rakesh and Iran's Alisina Manshaezadeh but the Indian failed to emerge victorious at the end of the event.

Earlier, Sheetal Devi kicked off the day on a remarkable note as she bagged the coveted gold medal in the women's compound open event.

Sheetal Devi with a scintillating display in archery claimed a gold medal by defeating Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah in the women's compound open event.

It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets. She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.

