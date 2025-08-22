Asian Shooting Championship 2025: Elavenil Valarivan Wins Gold in Women’s 10m Air Rifle in Kazakhstan

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinched the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships, held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Friday, August 22. Valarivan scored 253.6. The world record for a final is 254.8 shot by Chinese Zifei Wang in the ISSF World Cup in Peru this year. Xinlu Peng of China won a silver medal, and South Korean Eunji Known settled for a Bronze medal at the event.

Shooting, Asian Championships: Elavenil Valarivan creates history at the 16th Asian Shooting championships in Shymkent as she secures a brilliant gold with a WR in the finals of the women's 10m AR event.. A total of 253.6 for her in the finals!



Well done Ela.. 👏🇮🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/2Ay9zYNlN1 — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 22, 2025

Meanwhile, fellow Indian marksman Mehuli Ghosh delivered a strong performance but narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the same event.

On Thursday, the Indian men's air rifle team of Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, and Kiran Jadhav won gold medal in the men’s 10m Air Rifle today at the Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. The trio scored a combined total of 1892.5 points, beating the Chinese trio of Li Xianhao, Lu Dingke, and Wang Honghao.