Asian Table Tennis C'ships: Ayhika-Suthirtha make history, seal India's first-ever women's doubles medal

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 12 : Indian table tennis stars Ayhika and Suthirtha Mukherjee made history on Saturday as they became the first Indian pair to secure a medal in the women's doubles category at the Asian Table Tennis Championships.

In the semifinals, Ayhika and Suthirtha defeated the South Korean pair of Kim Nayeong and Lee Eunhye by 3-1.

Ayhika-Suthirtha lost the first game by 10-12, followed by a win by 11-7, 11-9, 11-8. With these three wins in three games, they sealed the tie.

The Indian men's table tennis team secured a bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Table Tennis Championships being held in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

In the semifinals of the men's team category, India lost to Chinese Taipei by 0-3. As a part of this competition, both losing semifinal teams are given a bronze medal.

The Indian men's table tennis team confirmed the bronze medal for the country in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, where they overcame Kazakhstan's trio of Kirill Gerassimenko, Alan Kurmangaliyev, and Aidos Kenzhigulov with a convincing 3-1 victory.

Earlier, the Indian women's team made history by winning a bronze medal, the country's first-ever in the women's team category at the Asian Table Tennis Championships since its inception in 1972.

In the semifinals, India suffered a 1-3 defeat to Japan, while Hong Kong defeated China 3-0 in the other semifinal.

India had confirmed its bronze medal with a thrilling 3-2 victory over South Korea in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

