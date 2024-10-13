Asian Table Tennis C'ships: Ayhika-Sutirtha secure India's 1st-ever women's doubles medal, win bronze

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 13 : India's top-ranked women's doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee made history, securing a historic bronze medal, the country's first-ever medal in the category, at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Ayhika and Sutirtha have become the first-ever all-India women's doubles pair from India to win a medal at the competition. Back in 1952, Gool Nasikwala secured a gold medal in the women's doubles competition alongside Japan's Yoshiko Tanaka in the inaugural edition of the tournament, as per Olympics.com.

The Mukherjees, the world number 15th pair in women's doubles rankings, were defeated by the Japan's world number 33 duo of Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara with a 3-0 (4-11, 9-11, 9-11). The losing semifinalists are awarded the bronze medals in this competition.

Ayhika and Sutirta did have a four point lead against their opponent in the second game. However, Miwa, who was the part of Japan's silver medal winning Paris Olympics 2024 team and Miyuu, a three-time World Championships medalist, staged a brilliant comeback to deny any further chance of a comeback to India.

The Mukherjees made history during the Asian Games last year, by securing India's first-ever medal in their category, a bronze. In Tunis last year, the duo became the first Indians to win a World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender women's doubles title.

India ends the Asian Table Tennis Championships with three medals, all bronze. The Indian women's team opened up the tally with a historic bronze, the country's first in women's team category since 1972 when Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) started organising the competition, following a loss to Japan. It was followed by the Indian men's team repeating the feat and getting a bronze.

Overall, the country's tally across all Asian Table Tennis Championships stands at eight, all of them being bronze medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor