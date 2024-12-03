Asian Women's Handball Championship: Diksha Kumari-led Indian team to face Asian giants

New Delhi [India], December 3 : A 25-member squad, led by captain Diksha Kumari, is representing India at the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship (AWHC) 2024 which began on Tuesday.

PresentedHandba by the World Handball League (WHL) and organised by the Asian Handball Federation, India is hosting the AWHC for the first time and will go head-to-head with Asian heavyweights. The top two teams from each group will move to the semi-finals, with the top four qualifying for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship.

As part of their thorough preparation, the team participated in an intensive training camp at the NCO SAI Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, under head coach Sachin Chaudhary, featuring standout talents like Menika, named in the Team of the Tournament at the 7th Asian Women's Club League Championship, rising stars Bhawana Sharma and Priyanka Thakur from India's historic 2022 Asian Women's Junior Championship gold-winning team, and seasoned players like Manika Pal and Nina Shil, contributors to India's 2019 SAF Championship triumph.

This training aimed to refine their strategies and improve team cohesion ahead of a historic tournament. After completing the camp, the team travelled to New Delhi, ready to face the challenge of competing against the top handball teams in Asia, a release said.

Sachin, who also led India in the 2022 AWHC, their most productive campaign till date, said: "Our focus in the training camp was on addressing the gaps from our previous outings and building a cohesive, unified team. We worked hard to strengthen our collective game. Coaches and players came together as one unit, with the goal of making India proud on this historic stage. The players also had access to top-notch facilities and equipment, courtesy of the Sports Authority of India and the Indian government, which played a crucial role in our preparation. The excitement of competing in front of a home crowd fueled the players and it was visible with every training session. You could see it in their eyes. This tournament means a lot to them, and they're ready to give it their all."

Alongside Choudhary, Karthikeyan M, Manisha Rathore, Sneha Lata and Mohd Tauhid will make up the coaching staff. The players' fitness and recovery will be overseen by Mitali Tiwari, the team's physiotherapist.

Drawn from Pot 1 as hosts, India will compete in Group B of the AWHC alongside powerhouses Japan, Iran, and Hong Kong-China. Their campaign kicks off on December 3 against Hong Kong-China, followed by Iran on December 4 and Japan on December 6 at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi.

Indian Women's Handball Team for the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship:

Goalkeeper: Gulshan Sharma, Bhawana, Sushma, Shalini Thakur

Centre Back: Nina Shil, Diksha Kumari, Mamta, Menika

Left Back: Maninder Kaur, Varsha Jhakhar, Tejaswani Singh, Priyanka Thakur

Right Back: Nikki, Aarti, Binapreet Kaur, Parvesh

Pivot: Mitali Sharma, Sujata, Sapna Kashyap, Pavitar

Left Wing: Priyanka

Right Wing: Khushboo Kumari, Rimjhim Kumari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor