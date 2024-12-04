Asian Women's Handball Championship: Gritty India fall to two-point defeat to Iran

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Despite Nina Shil's heroic defence, the Indian women's handball team fell to a two-point defeat (32-30) to Iran in their second Group B match at the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship (AWHC) 2024 on Wednesday.

Taking positives from their spirited performance, India will now look to bounce back when they take on Japan in their final group game of the tournament.

Presented by the World Handball League (WHL) and organized by the Asian Handball Federation, India are hosting the tournament for the first time at the Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi, from December 3 to December 10.

Drawing from her considerable experience at the top level, Shalini Thakur tip-toed her way past a rigid Iran defence to open the scoring for India with a rousing finish. Shortly after, Bhawana Sharma, India's player of the match from their win against Hong Kong-CHN, scored from the penalty spot, to give the hosts the start they desired.

The fast opening to the game set the stage up for an exciting first half, peppered with gritty challenges and smashing finishes at both ends. Amidst the action, India's revolving goalkeepers, the seasoned Nina Shil and captain Diksha Kumari, both gold medallists from the SAF Games, thwarted attack after Iranian attack, ensuring that the two teams headed into the break neck and neck.

Nina's robust defence of her goal kept Iran at bay after the restart, providing a steady platform for the Indian attackers to eat into their opponents' lead. Shuffling from side to side, and extracting the best use of the pivot players, India opened the Iran backline on several occasions, and took the match down to the wire, before falling to a narrow loss.

In the opening match of the day, heavyweights China bounced back from their narrow defeat to Kazakhstan with a resounding 47-10 win over Singapore, with Zhang Pingping claiming the player of the match honours. Later, Japan prolonged their positive start to the tournament with another thumping win; the former winners beat Singapore 47-6, to take a significant step toward the semi-finals.

Reigning champions South Korea met Kazakhstan in the battle of former champions in match three. The two went toe-to-toe before the imposing South Korea ran away with the victory, 30-20.

India will look to secure a first-ever berth in the AWHC semi-finals-and subsequently, the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship in Germany and the Netherlands -when they play Japan on Friday. Meanwhile, Iran will play Hong Kong-CHN, Kazakhstan will take on Singapore, and South Korea will face China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor