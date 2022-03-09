Asian Youth & Junior Boxing: Nivedita, Tamanna advance into finals, Renu signs off with bronze medal

New Delhi, March 9 Indian women boxers Nivedita Karki and Tamanna continued their brilliant run and made their way into the finals while Renu ended her campaign with a bronze medal after losing in the semi-finals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Last edition's silver medallists, Nivedita and Tamanna registered contrasting victories in their respective semi-finals. While Nivedita had to work hard against Thailand's Runrarit Graisee during her 4-1 win in the 48kg, Tamanna (50kg) produced a dominating performance and notched up an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan's Anita Adisheva.

Meanwhile, in the 52kg Last-4 bout, Renu endured a 0-5 loss against Uzbekistan's Munavvar Fozilova.

Indian women boxers have secured medals in all 12 weight categories while men have confirmed six medals, taking the country's medal tally to 18 in the youth section.

Later on Wednesday, eight more youth women boxers-Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Sneha (81kg)-will fight for a place in the finals.

In the junior girls' semi-finals, played late on Tuesday night, defending champion Nikita Chand (60kg) progressed into the final after beating Jordan's Assel Mahmoud by RSC in the opening round. Supriya Devi Thokchom (54kg), Vidhi (57kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg) and Khushi Pooniya (80kg) also registered victories in their respective Last-4 encounters.

Krisha Verma (70kg) was the lone Indian who suffered defeat on Tuesday and ended up with the bronze medal as 11 boxers have made their way into the junior girls final.

The Indian contingent has secured 21 medals-12 in girls and nine in boys categories-in the junior section at the prestigious continental event where both the age groups of men and women-youth and junior-are being played together.

The tournament has been witnessing a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

