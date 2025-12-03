ASMITA fully committed to making women and sports inseparable in India and rugby provides a shining example

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 : It has been a fantastic, busy year for Indian women's rugby to all intents and purposes. The Indian women's team finished overall 6th among 10 teams in the Asia Rugby Emirates Seven Series (a top tier competition), held in September-October, by virtue of which they have now qualified for the Asian Games slated for next year in Japan, as per SAI media.

ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestones by Inspiring Women Through Action) has played its part in India's rugby success story in its own way. When it was launched in 2021, the idea was to bring girls from underprivileged backgrounds to sports, to make their world much bigger beyond just traditional roles, and four years on the difference is out there for all to see.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, said, "ASMITA embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision of Nari Shakti driving India's development. By taking sport to the doorsteps of girls from underprivileged communities, we are not just creating athletes, we are unlocking confidence, courage and aspiration. The rise of women's rugby shows what becomes possible when Nari Shakti gets opportunity and a platform. When we invest in our daughters, we do not just strengthen a sport; we strengthen the future of Bharat itself," as quoted from a release by SAI media.

This year so far there has been a participation of 807 teams and 8,246 athletes across ASMITA leagues, which is a massive jump on last year which had seen 319 teams and 3,238 athletes participate. 47 different cities so far have hosted ASMITA leagues across U-12, Under-15, Under-18 and senior categories over two phases. And then there are zonals scheduled December 6 onwards.

At the 2025 Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Rajasthan - where the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) won the women's gold beating Chandigarh University 17-5 in the final there were 96 participants on view out of which 53 had previously played in various ASMITA leagues.

ASMITA has given players more and more opportunities to stay in touch with the game. They are in action more often than not. In pre-ASMITA days, there were not many events for the athletes. Competitiveness and intensity are also on the up, because of frequent ASMITA actions. Players are on the top of their game right from the get-go.

Since most of the athletes are from the underprivileged backgrounds, previously they couldn't travel big distances to state events but now thanks to ASMITA, they have these events closer to where they live, sometimes exactly where they live.

Recognition for the sport has also increased because they are being held all over the country. Kids are getting more and more aware about rugby, and on account of that, they want to play it, learn it, master it, and make a career in it eventually.

"From the outside, rugby can look threatening because it's a very physical sport but it's a lot of enjoyment when you start playing it. Don't judge it by the way it may look from the outside," said India player Dumuni Marndi.

The Odisha star has also played a couple of ASMITA leagues.

A lot of players switched sports, for example previously they were in athletics or kabaddi but once they switched to rugby, they totally fell in love with the game.

"After I switched to rugby from athletics at the behest of a rugby coach, I totally forgot about the athletics," Gudiya Kumari, an ASMITA athlete from Bihar, said.

ASMITA leagues are being staged not just to find winners since not everyone is going to make it big but ASMITA still wants those players to continue playing the game for the love of it. The cash prizes go a long way towards attaining that.

Bhumika Shukla from Rajasthan acknowledges that, "...I first played in ASMITA in 2023. The best thing about ASMITA is that it gives a platform to even those who can't make it to the national or state team."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor