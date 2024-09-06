Asmita Rugby League first leg to begin on Saturday in Roorkee, says Rahul Bose

Roorkee, Sep 6 Rugby India is ready to kick off the second edition of the Asmita Rugby League with the first leg of the season scheduled to be held here at Solani River Rugby Ground in Uttarakhand on September 7 and 8.

The league which will be held under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), will expect a participation of 24 women’s teams, with around 350 participants, including rugby athletes, coaches, and match officials.

"The ASMITA League is an exceptional initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, that saw a tremendous turnout in its inaugural edition (2023) with over 3,400 athletes participating. Young female rugby players in the country now have a vibrant, new platform for them to engage with the sport.

"We would like to thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for their continued support and trust," said Rahul Bose, president, Indian Rugby Football Union on the onset of the league.

Under the Khelo India flagship program’s scheme component to promote inclusiveness through sports, the objective of Asmita is to infuse a sporting culture and achieve sporting excellence through the mass participation of women in sports. Asmita refers to Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action.

For the 2024-25 season, the league shall be held in 10 cities across the country and will feature three age categories, namely: Sub Junior (U-15 Girls), Junior (U-18 Girls), and Senior Women.

Similar to the inaugural edition of the league, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has allocated cash rewards worth Rs 30 lakh, which shall be awarded to 1,080 girls/ women (winners) who shall partake in the league.

The second edition of the league is expected to be bigger in terms of participation, surpassing a total of 3,479 girls/women athletes who participated last year, across the ten cities.

