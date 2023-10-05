Assam CM lays foundation stone for Rs 43 crore Baksa District Sports Complex

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 4 : In continuation of the current State government's relentless initiatives aimed at the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a District Sports Complex at Mushalpur in Baksa district.

Covering an area of 40 bighas of land, this state-of-the-art modern sports complex, with a project cost of approximately Rs 43 crore, shall have facilities such as synthetic athletic track, multipurpose indoor stadium with facilities for badminton, table tennis, volleyball, taekwondo, among others.

These apart, it will also house an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Addressing a public meeting at Mushalpur correlating with the event, Chief Minister Sarma exuded confidence the stadium complex, on completion of its construction, shall provide a huge boost to the momentum of growth, development and peace BTR has been witnessing for the past couple of years. The sports complex, along with numerous other developmental measures being undertaken in BTR, shall be able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of BTR to a large extent.

Chief Minister Sarma also announced financial grants of Rs 25 crore for the construction of a new Baksa District Commissioner's Office and another Rs 5 crore for a new Circuit House.

The Chief Minister also stated that with the aim of improving the road infrastructure of BTR, an amount of Rs 500 crore will soon be approved for the purpose.

Speaking about the upcoming advertisements for filling up as many as 5,600 vacancies in Assam Police, the Chief Minister appealed to the youths of BTR to make the best use of this employment opportunity by applying for the same.

He also made an appeal to the unemployed youths of BTR to tread the path of entrepreneurship by applying for financial assistance under the Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom scheme.

He also touched upon subjects such as microfinance loan waivers which have been of immense relief for debt-ridden women, the initiatives being taken to provide ration cards to those who are yet to be covered under it, among others.

Minister of Handloom, Textile departments U.G. Brahma, Chief Executive Member of BTR Promod Boro, Principal Secretary of BTR Akash Deep, along with a host of other dignitaries, were also present.

