Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour announce India foray with first-ever global SUP Event

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 : Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour (APP) announced their entry in India with the country's first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling championship.

The India Paddle Festival will take place at picturesque Sasihithlu Beach, Mangaluru, Karnataka, from March 8 to March 10. India's first-ever international SUP event will be conducted prior to the launch of the 2024 APP World Tour.

The India Paddle Festival will be the first step in an exciting new development journey for the organization, as a significant growth of the sport in the region over the coming years. The India Paddle Festival will welcome a selection of top athletes from the APP World Tour, as well as other aspiring professionals from the region.

Announcing the championship in India, CEO of the APP World Tour, Tristan Boxford, said, "We are extremely pleased to make our first entry into India with the Surfing Swami Foundation and Karnataka Tourism. We hope that the India Paddle Festival will help the sport get the much needed push to expand in the region. This championship will also provide an opportunity for the athletes to experience an international competition."

Dhananjay Shetty, director, Surfing Swami Foundation, said, "This is a very big step for the surfing and SUP community in India as we are going to witness the first ever International SUP event in Mangaluru, on the west coast of the country. This event will definitely help our paddlers to gain valuable experience from seasoned athletes from the APP World Tour which will eventually contribute to their learning process. The championship is going to provide a boost to our efforts in expanding the sport and highlighting the tourism in the region. With the support of Karnataka Tourism, we look forward to a super successful and an exciting event ahead".

Sekar Patchai of Indian Ranked One said, "We have always been waiting for an international event of this stature to be hosted in India. It is a chance for stand-up paddlers like me to learn from top international athletes and improve our skills and techniques from them. We look forward for India Paddle Festival and hope that the Indian paddlers can put on a show and give a tough challenge to the international athletes. I'm excited for the event, I'm training hard and getting ready for it."

17 year old 4xSUP Japanese World Champion Shuri Araki, who is also the youngest in history to win the world title at the age of 16, said, "I am very excited to go to India for the first time and take part in India Paddle Festival, looking forward to paddling in new waters and local paddlers".

