Aston Villa announce contract extension for Morgan Rogers till 2030

Birmingham, Nov 19 Aston Villa have rewarded Morgan Rogers, who has been an integral part of Unai Emery’s plans this season, with a new contract that will keep him at Villa Park until 2030.

Rogers’ original contract was supposed to run until 2029 and he followed teammate Jon Duran in signing a new contract for the team in recent times.

The attacking midfielder joined Villa on deadline day in February 2024 from Middlesbrough for a deal reported to be worth eight million pounds with a further seven million in potential add-ons.

The 22-year old made his debut in a 5-0 win at Sheffield United and has gone on to represent the team 22 times in the League. He got his debut goal for the Villains during the 3-3 draw against Brentford in April.

So far this season, he has registered three goals and three assists alongside a host of stellar displays. His impressive performances in claret and blue resulted in a call-up to the senior England squad for the most recent round of international fixtures, where he made his debut against Greece last week.

Rogers signed for Middlesbrough in 2023 and had seven goals and eight assists to his name, which included a goal against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final, before making the switch to the Premier League in February.

Once on the books at West Bromwich Albion, he made his professional debut while at the Hawthorns before being snapped up by Manchester City. The Halesowen-born forward also spent time on loan at Lincoln City, Blackpool and Bournemouth, helping the Cherries win promotion to the Premier League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor