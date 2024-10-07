Aston Villa reward Jhon Duran with contract extension till 2030

Birmingham, Oct 7 Jhon Duran’s explosive start to the 2024/25 season has seen the Colombian striker extend his contract with Aston Villa till 2030.

The 20-year-old has been in sparkling form at the start of this season, which has seen him become a fire scoring six times, including the only goal on Wednesday night which sealed a famous win over German giants, Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Jhon Duran has signed a new contract with the club until 2030,” read the statement by Aston Villa on their website.

Duran was close to securing a move away from Villa in the Summer and reports suggested he had an agreement in place with West Ham United but a move did not materialise.

Despite being of huge importance to the team, Duran has been used as a super sub in his time in Birmingham. He has played 59 games and has scored 14 goals for the club so far with 10 of them coming as a substitute, having already scored winners against Everton, West Ham and Bayern Munich this season.

Aston Villa signed Duran from Chicago fire for an undisclosed The striker joined Villa having scored eight goals for the MLS side in all competitions during the 2022 season.

“If there is a club that really thinks Jhon Duran can become one of the top strikers in the world, then that one club is Aston Villa and that one manager is Unai Emery. There are no fewer than 40 clubs who want Duran — everyone wants him," Monchi, Aston Villa's president of football operations, was quoted saying by The Athletic.

