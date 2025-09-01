Aston Villa sign ex-Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof

Birmingham, Sep 1 Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof on a two-year contract.

The Swedish defender joins as a free agent after having left the Red Devils last season.

Lindelof has represented United 284 times, since his arrival from Benfica in the summer of 2017, and won Emirates FA Cup and League Cup winners' medals during his time with the Red Devils.

The Sweden captain came off the bench in the 2024 FA Cup final success against Manchester City and also netted four goals as a Red - all of which came at Old Trafford, the last a winning strike against Luton Town in his final campaign for the side.

As per reports by The Athletic, Villa will have an extremely busy deadline day with more incomings expected.

Aston Villa are on the verge of agreeing a loan deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. An agreement club-to-club and with the player is close with only final details to sort. Villa are expected to pay around 80 per cent of Sancho’s wages.

The 25-year-old is into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford with the club holding the option of extending by a further 12 months.

In addition to Sancho, Villa are also working to finalize a deal for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on loan, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer after the departure of Jacob Ramsey. Elliot's potential arrival works as a solid addition to Unai Emery's side after having attempted to sign West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta and Marco Asensio.

The Villains will be hoping to add enough firepower to their side ahead of the transfer deadline, after having failed to score a single goal in their opening three Premier League games of the season.

