Aston Villa's Euro Cup-winning striker Gary Shaw passes away aged 63

Birmingham, Sept 16 Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw passed away aged 63 on Monday after being taken ill and in a serious condition in hospital.

"Aston Villa Football Club is deeply shocked and profoundly saddened to learn that Gary Shaw, one of our European Cup-winning heroes, has passed away. Gary was one of our own, a talented striker who delighted supporters with his goalscoring exploits which helped fire Villa to success in the 1980s," read the statement posted by Villa.

"Individual accolades would also follow for a player who was idolised by many on the terraces. He passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his family, who asked Aston Villa to release a statement on their behalf. Rest in Peace, Gary," the statement said.

Shaw was the golden boy of Villa’s golden era. Shaw’s partnership with Peter Withe struck fear into the heart of opposition defences during the title-winning campaign of 1980-81 and the European Cup trail the following season. While Withe provided the power, Shaw’s pace and anticipation completed a lethal duo, earning him recognition far beyond Villa Park.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Gary’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time. In 1981, having contributed 18 goals to Villa’s League Championship triumph, he was voted PFA Young Player of the Year. Twelve months later his talents were acknowledged on the continent as he received the accolade of European Young Footballer of the Year," the club said.

His Euro award was the result of some outstanding performances along the road to Rotterdam, including the crucial breakthrough goal from a tight angle in the quarter-final against Dynamo Kyiv. He remained a regular during the 1982-83 season, during which he won a European Super Cup medal but then, sadly, became the victim of a series of injury problems that seriously curtailed his involvement.

He began his apprenticeship with Villa in 1977 and by the end of the following year, he had been given his first taste of senior football, making his debut as a substitute against Bristol City at Ashton Gate in August 1978 before having a couple of starting appearances.

After 213 appearances and 79 goals, he was given a free transfer in 1988, later playing in Denmark, Austria and Hong Kong. He subsequently worked for Villa as a youth team coach and for the Press Association.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor