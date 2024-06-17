Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to take part in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland

New Delhi, June 17 Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour 2024--Paavo Nurmi Games, scheduled to be held at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium, Turku, Finland on June 18.

Chopra has recently given a miss to the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on May 28 as a precautionary measure after suffering a niggle. The athlete from Haryana said he felt “something” on his adductor muscles during a recent training session and decided to skip the event to avoid further aggravating the problem in an Olympic year.

Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday, Chopra, the current Asian Games gold medalist and Diamond League Finals winner, will be challenged by Max Dehning of Germany, the youngest member of the coveted 90m club and also the season leader.

Apart from them, other key contenders include Anderson Peters of Grenada, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, and Oliver Helander of Finland. Chopra returns to Turku, where he had finished runner-up in 2022 with a throw of 89.30m while local boy Helander was the winner in that edition

Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 events:

Men: 100 metres, 800 metres, 1500 metres, 110 metres hurdles, 400 metres hurdles, 3000 metres steeplechase, and Javelin throw

Women: 800 metres, 100 metres hurdles, 400 metres hurdles, High Jump, Triple Jump, Pole vault, and Hammer throw

Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 live coverage and broadcast:

When: June 18, 2024

Where: Paavo Nurmi Stadium, Turku, Finland

Time: 9:00 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 – 1 HD

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor