Athletics World Championship: Uganda's Kiplangat wins marathon gold

Budapest (Hungary), Aug 27 As he approached the finishing curve in the sunbathed Heroes’ Square, Victor Kiplangat could afford to snatch his national flag and savour his golden moment at the end of the men’s marathon on the final day at the World Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

This was the second time in Budapest that Uganda had a world-beater to acclaim.

While Joshua Cheptegei claimed the men’s 10,000m crown on the track on day two, Victor Kiplangat made it a double for the country.

Jacob Kiplimo’s victory at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst in February meant Uganda had a hattrick of global successes in 2023.

Kiplangat hit the top on the international scene at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year. Twelve months on, inspired by Kiplimo, the 23-year-old proved a class apart from the rest of the world, breaking clear from Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase with 3km to go and crossing the line in 2:08:53.

The winning margin was 26 seconds as Israel’s Maru Teferi claimed the silver, overtaking the tiring Leul Gebresilase on the finishing curve to finish runner-up in 2:09:12.

Gebresilase had to settle for bronze in 2:09:19, a disappointment for Ethiopia, who finished first and second in Doha in 2019 and in Oregon last year. His teammate Tamarit Tola, the decisive winner on the Oregon trail, was in the hunt until fading at 33km and eventually dropping out.

After Gebresilase came Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana, fourth in a PB 2:09:57, and then Kiplangat’s Ugandan teammate Stephen Kissa, who recovered from a fall of his own to finish fifth in 2:10:22.

“This has been my dream and it has come true at last,” said Kiplangat, the second Ugandan to take the title, following Stephen Kiprotich’s success in Moscow in 2013.

“Last year I was Commonwealth Games champion and that made me think this year I must become world champion. Now my prayers have been answered and hopefully next year in Paris I will become Olympic champion too," he said.

Without picking himself up so smartly, and moving directly into overdrive, the terrific Teferi would not have claimed a silver medal lining.

“I am glad I managed to fulfil my dream,” he said. “I fell down and tore my vest but I tried to move on to finish the race in the best possible condition.”

At the start of the race, Ser-Od Bat-Ochir set out like a bat out of hell. The 41-year-old Mongolian powered through the opening 1km in 2:57 and hit 3km in 8:55, 2:05 pace, building up a lead of 27 seconds.

The most experienced campaigner in the 83-man field, Bat-Ochir was competing in his 11th straight World Championships marathon, his debut having come in Paris when he was a sprightly 21-year-old back in 2003.

Bat-Ochir kept his foot on the gas for a little while yet, passing 5km in 14:59, 35 seconds clear of Tola. Thereafter, however, the pace started to take its toll.

Bat-Ochir started to pay the price for his bold effort. After passing 10km, he ground to a halt, clutching his right hamstring, stretching it out and starting again. Not that he was going to do a Sifan Hassan. After another couple of stops and re-starts, he hobbled off the course for good at 12km.

Meanwhile, back at the sharp end, Kenya’s Joshua Belet led through 15km in 46:09, upping the pace to match Bat-Ochir’s opening kilometre split of 2:57.

There were 30 men still in the lead pack at halfway, with Rwanda’s John Hakizimana at the front in 1:05:02. A surge from Kiplangat at a drinks station, however, succeeded in splintering the group.

Approaching 30km, Kiplangat injected a 2:54 split, drawing Tola towards the front for the first time.

The pack was down to six approaching Heroes’ Square for the penultimate time, then five when Kissa tripped and fell after clipping Kiplangat’s heels.

Then it was down to three: Kiplangat, Tola and Gebresilase. The Ugandan kept his foot down and just after 33km Tola started to drop.

After a split of 2:49, the fastest of the race, it was Kiplangat vs. Gebresilase, Tola fading out of contention.

Kiplangat hammered away at the front, Gebresilase in his immediate slipstream, until the pressure finally told with 3km remaining. The Commonwealth Games champion opened a gap that swiftly grew into an unassailable one and Teferi also passed Gebresilase in the closing stages to secure the silver.

Uganda’s global distance running hattrick was securely in the bag.

