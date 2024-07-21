Atiqa Mir becomes first female racer ever to win race at Rotax Challenge International Trophy

Le Mans [France], July 21 : Atiqa Mir, the nine-year-old racing sensation of Indian-origin from Srinagar, created history at the famous and prestigious Le Mans Kart International Circuit by becoming the first female racer in the world to win a race in the RMCIT - Rotax Challenge International Trophy on Sunday.

She achieved this by winning race two in the heats of the Micro Max category. The RMCIT-Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy is one of the most prestigious international race meets which attracts the best kart drivers worldwide, including several current and past winners and world champions.

Atiqa, driving for the championship-winning Dan Holland Racing Team in the Lando Norris kart, was in good form throughout the week. Despite it being her first visit to the legendary Le Mans circuit with no prior practice, Atiqa adapted quickly to the new brand of kart and set the pace in the practice sessions, consistently topping the grid. However, in Times Qualifying, she only managed 10th place as she did not get a clear lap. In the qualifying heat one race, Atiqa gained 4 places up to 6th until a racing incident with another driver made her drop to 9th position.

In Race two, Atiqa demonstrated top pace and maturity in the race, setting a series of fast, consistent lap times and making some great passes to secure first place to create history at the famous Le Mans Circuit.

A total of 36 drivers competed in the MicroMax category in the series and a total of 318 drivers representing 40 nations across all categories participated. This win places Atiqa among an elite list of drivers, including the current F1 champion Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Lando Norris, who have previously tasted success in the Rotax Max series en route to their careers in Formula 1.

Speaking after the race, Atiqa Mir said, as per a press release, "I am so excited and happy to win the race. It was my first win in Europe, and we have all worked so hard for it. My team, DHR, has integrated me so well, my family has always been by my side, and all my supporters in India and other countries. Hopefully, I will keep this momentum and raise India's flag even higher."

In the final race, Atiqa was unfortunately involved in many racing incidents, slowing her down and eventually finishing in 12th place, 9.497 seconds behind the leader, Joshua Cooke of KR Sport, who finished first. Alfie Mair finished second, while Austin Oman of Sam Pollitt Racing secured third.

A win at the Le Mans has further cemented Atiqa's position as the best female karting driver in the world in her age group. Next month, Atiqa will be driving at the world-famous Kartmasters in the UK. She is also a nominee at the Iron Dames Young Talent event in Italy later in the month, one of only 11 girls worldwide, only Asian, and the youngest amongst the shortlisted candidates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor